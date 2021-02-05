Man Arrested In Cash-For-Job Scam

In a joint operation carried out by Bihar and Jharkhand crime branch, a fraudster was arrested who demanded money in lieu of a job in the Assam Health department.

As per sources, the fraudster, who was identified as one Kachem Pal, introduced himself as a health worker on the phone and demanded money from aspiring candidates to increase their marks in the examination, which will get them a job in the department henceforth.

Pal was arrested in Jamshedpur on Friday.