Man Arrested In Cash-For-Job Scam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
55

In a joint operation carried out by Bihar and Jharkhand crime branch, a fraudster was arrested who demanded money in lieu of a job in the Assam Health department.

As per sources, the fraudster, who was identified as one Kachem Pal, introduced himself as a health worker on the phone and demanded money from aspiring candidates to increase their marks in the examination, which will get them a job in the department henceforth.

Pal was arrested in Jamshedpur on Friday.

Related News

“Don’t Suppress Farmers’ Protest”- Meghalaya Guv To Centre

Major Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai, 13 Fire Tenders At Scene

Gohpur: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

Brahmin Community Demands Apology From Kamal Medhi

You might also like
Health

Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS

Health

Meghalaya: 61 pregnant women, 877 Newborns Die in 4 months

Regional

COVID19 Outbreak: 1800 Jail Inmates Released Across Assam

National

Balakot Terrorist Camp Active Again to Attack India: Source

Top Stories

Zubeen joins hands with AASU against CAB

Regional

Over 1500 NDFB cadres to lay down arms

Comments
Loading...