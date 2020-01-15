Man convicted for molesting ex-Bollywood actor

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted one Vikas Sachdev for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a domestic flight. The sensational incident took place in December 2017.

The special court, while hearing the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held the 41-year-old man guilty under the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty. He was convicted under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act as the actor was 17 when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the court is likely to pronounce the quantum of the sentence later in the day.