Man Electrocuted To Death In Maligaon: 1 Injured

A man died after he was electrocuted while working in an under-construction building in the Maligaon region on Saturday.

Reportedly, the man reached the top of the building, and while doing his job suddenly got in contact with a live wire.

The deceased had identified as Jauj Rai, a resident of Dhupdhara, who was daily wage labor was on routine work when he got electrocuted.

After got electrocuted, Rai was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition for treatment but the doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, one more labor, identified as Jhon Mahar had got critically injured in the same incident.

It has alleged that police have ordered the company to stop the work but the company didn’t follow the order.