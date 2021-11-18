Assam: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Goalpara

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
raping
Representational

A man in Assam’s Goalpara has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court for raping a six-year-old minor girl in 2019.

The rape case was filed against the accused, one Mobinchan Marak, on June 6, 2019 for committing the heinous crime.

The judge of Special POCSO, (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Shubhrangshu Dhar passed a judgment under section 376 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and penetrative sexual assault under section 4 of the POCSO, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Related News

Alliance Air to Launch Guwahati-Shillong-Dimapur Flight…

Renowned Journalist Bhabesh Baruah Dies at 85

Placed Under House Arrest Again, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Assam: AATS Organises Sixth Tri-Annual Convention In Chirang

Earlier in May, a POCSO Court in Arunachal Pradesh sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rupees 3,000 for raping a minor.

You might also like
Assam

Golaghat: Couple Who Returns from UK Tests COVID-19+

Assam

IIT Guwahati initiates study to predict the rate of Covid-19 infections

Assam

Mamoni Raisom Goswami Award to Vishwas Patil

Assam

APCC celebrates former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Business

Delhi Court Denies Bail to Navneet Kalra

Assam

Debabrata Saikia reacts on ‘Chalo Paltai’