Assam: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Goalpara

A man in Assam’s Goalpara has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court for raping a six-year-old minor girl in 2019.

The rape case was filed against the accused, one Mobinchan Marak, on June 6, 2019 for committing the heinous crime.

The judge of Special POCSO, (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Shubhrangshu Dhar passed a judgment under section 376 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and penetrative sexual assault under section 4 of the POCSO, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Earlier in May, a POCSO Court in Arunachal Pradesh sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rupees 3,000 for raping a minor.