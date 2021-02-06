Top StoriesNational

Man Offers To Kill PM Modi For Rs 5 Crore, Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
A Puducherry man was arrested for posting a status of Facebook declaring that he is ready to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is offered Rs 5 crore.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Sathiyanandham, is a businessman hailing from Aryankuppam village. After his arrest, he was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

The police arrested the accused after a mason lodged a complaint stating that he had come across a post on Facebook declaring that ‘ready to kill Modi, who is ready to offer Rs 5 crore’. Urging the police to take action against the man, he said that the post would trigger enmity between different classes of people.

Sathiyanandham was booked under sections 5-5 (i) statements conducing to public mischief and 505 (ii) statements creating enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

