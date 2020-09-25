Manipur: 5 New Ministers Inducted in the Cabinet

The Manipur Government on Thursday inducted five new ministers amid speculation over cabinet reshuffle.

The newly inducted ministers in the N Biren Singh led government are S Rajen, Vungzagin Valte, Th Satyabrata, O Lukhoi and Okram Henry.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the five ministers in a swearing-in ceremony at the Banquet hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, BJP North East general secretary Ajay Jamwal, Manipur Assembly deputy speaker K Robindro and several other party leaders were present during the swearing in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, governor Heptulla accepted the Chief Minister’s proposal on dropping three cabinet ministers.

The three ministers –V Hangkhalian (Agriculture and Animal Husbandry), Nemcha Kipgen (Social Welfare and Cooperation), and Th Radheshyam (Education, Labour, and Employment) were dropped earlier in the day from the Biren Singh cabinet.

Later, three more ministers–L Jayantakumar(Health & Family welfare),K Shyam(Consumers Affairs Food & Public Distribution) and N Kayisii ( Tribal Affairs & Fisheries) were dropped from the ministry.

Among the newly inducted ministers, S Rajen represents Lamsang constituency, Valte represents Thanlon LAC and Th Satyabarta is an MLA from Yaiskul.