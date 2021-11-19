Manipur Ambush Case To Be Handed Over To NIA: Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday informed that the recent terror attack, in which Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife, son and four paramilitary force jawans were killed, would now be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He informed the same during the 12th annual award giving ceremony of the Manipur State Award for Literature-2020.

The CM said that the case would be handed over to the NIA to unearth the exact details and identity of the culprits.

According to an official, the terror attack has numerous dimensions and only a central agency investigation can reveal the true circumstances, adding that it may have international links too.

On Saturday (Nov 13), Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, their nine-year-old son, and four paramilitary force jawans were killed in a deadly ambush in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) had claimed responsibility of the attack.