Manipur: Another Tests Positive of COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday midnight said that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state. He announced this through his twitter handle.
Singh added that the person had attended the religious conglomeration at Nizamuddin in Delhi.
He further said that a few people are at quarantine centers and are under observation.
Singh in a Tweet said, “Very sad and alert, In Manipur too one more #COVIDー19 positive case who joined #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz. Now in Manipur #COVIDー19 positive are two. Some are under quarantine centers for observation.”
The fresh case takes the COVID-19 positive tally to 2 in Manipur. Earlier, a student with has a travel history to the UK was found positive in the state. She is recovering at Imphal.