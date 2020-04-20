Top StoriesRegional

Manipur becomes Corona-Free State

By Pratidin Bureau
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said he is glad to share that Manipur is now free from coronavirus.

There were two COVID-19 cases in the state, both have fully recovered and have tested negative, Biren Singh said adding that there are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.

Not only in Manipur but no new COVID-19 cases has been reported from any of the eight northeastern states in the past 24 hours even as several people, who had earlier tested positive, discharged from the hospital as they recovered from the dreaded disease, ministers and officials said on Sunday.

Biren Singh further mentioned that this has been possible because of the cooperation of public and medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown.

