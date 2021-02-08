Top StoriesRegional

Manipur: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police on Saturday seized 50 packets of brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore and arrested three traffickers in the state’s Bishnupur district.

“The traffickers were identified as Sasat Guite, Thangsei Guite both residents of Gamphajol in Churachandpur district and Warepam Ramesh Singh, a resident of Fubala Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district of Manipur. The apprehended individuals along with seized contraband were handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation,” the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The contraband was hid inside soap cases in a large backpack and was discovered during checking at Tangjeng near Ibudhou temple in the district.

Further, the arrestees and the contraband were handed over to a police station and a case has been registered.

