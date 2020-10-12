Manipur Bypolls: BJP Announces Candidates List

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has released a list of 16 candidates to contest the upcoming assembly Bypolls in 5 states including Manipur. The other states are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

According to reports, the party meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and other party leaders.

The central election committee of the BJP named Oinam Lukhoi Singh as the party candidate to contest from Wangoi seat, Ponam Brojan Singh from Wangjing-Tentha, Nagamathang Haokip from Setu and Jinsuanhua from Singhat Assembly constituency in Manipur.

In Chhatisgarh, the CEC named Gambhir Singh for Marwahi constituency.

Pradyuman Singh Jadeja will contest from Avdasa, Brijesh Mirja from Morbi, Atmaram Parmar from Gadhada, Ajay Patel from Karjan, JB Kakdia from Dhari, Jitubhai Chowdhury from Kaprada and Vijay Patel will contest from Dangs constituency for Gujarat bypolls.

On the other hand, Manas Kumar Datta from Balasore and Rajkishore Behra from Tirtol will contest in Odisha.

The CEC of the BJP has chosen Louis Marandi to fight for Dumka seat and Yogeshwar Mehto for Bermo in Jharkhand.