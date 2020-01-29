Manipur: Devastating fire breaks out at Phungreitang

Manipur: Devastating fire breaks out at Phungreitang
A massive fire broke out in the Phungreitang, West area of Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday night.

It has been suspected that the fire had blazed out due to a short circuit in  Pradeep Burman’s room, a snacks dealer.

As per reports, nine shops have been gutted in fire damaging properties worth crores of rupees.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire after several attempts.

This is the third major fire in the Ukhrul district this year so far.

