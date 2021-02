In an unprecedented incident, some unknown miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the office of local daily newspaper Poknapham located at Keisampat, Manipur on Saturday.

Biswajit Singh, MLA of Manipur said, “Media are the fourth pillar of the democracy and they work 24×7 for the welfare of the people and the State.

Singh further stated attacking a media house is a condemnabe cowardly act and should not be repeated in the future.