Manipur Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Passengers From 8 States

Amid the sudden rise of coronavirus, the Manipur government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for air passengers travelling to Imphal from eight States.

These eight States are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

“Passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after the collection of samples and are instructed for home/self-isolation till the test reports are communicated by officials,” stated K Rajo Singh, Director of the State Health Services.

Manipur had discontinued the COVID-19 tests of incoming air passengers on December 18 last year after declining in cases.