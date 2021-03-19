Manipur: Mary Kom Boxing Academy Gets New Infrastructure

By Pratidin Bureau
Brand new sports infrastructure, kitchen and a dining hall, developed with the support of tyre major Goodyear, were inaugurated at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy here.

Francis Marwein, Regional Director SAI NERC Imphal and Guwahati handed over the completed project to London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom, the founder of the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF), on Thursday.

In 2019-20, under the company’s CSR initiative Goodyear supported the construction of a kitchen and dining Hall at Mary Kom’s academy.

“Dreams are made real when we are determined, and with the support from others. My dream to set up a centre of sporting excellence will not be realised without support from the people, government and corporate sectors,” said Mary Kom.

“This support of sports infrastructure from Goodyear is a motivation for me, my team and our athletes most importantly.”

The elite indian boxer urged the athletes to make full use of the facilities available now.

“I was never fortunate enough when I started my boxing career and this kind of facilities and dining hall were far away. Therefore you need to make the best use of these entire infrastructures and be a champion by achieving more than what I have done. PTI

