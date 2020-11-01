Manipur: One Dead As Truck Falls After Bridge Collapse

A man was killed after a bailey bridge over Manipur’s Barak river collapsed on Sunday when a sand-laden truck was passing through it.

According to a senior officer, the incident took place around 7 am in the morning when the bridge caved in.

“The bridge collapsed when a 10-wheeler truck carrying sand from Dimapur in Nagaland was passing through it. The vehicle, which was heading towards Imphal, fell into the river,” he said.

While one of the occupants died on the spot, two others managed to escape during the fall.

As per reports, locals as well as CRPF jawans and state police personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Due to the bridge collapse, congestion and disruption in traffic movement were reported in National highway 37.

A bailey bridge is a type of portable steel structure, used especially in military operations.