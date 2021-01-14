Manipur Receives 1st Consignment of COVISHIELD

Manipur received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh received the vaccines on Wednesday.

The first phase of the coronavirus vaccination will begin in the state on January 16 simultaneously with the rest of the country.

Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “We have got 54,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine which will be distributed to all the district headquarters with one private hospital. And the vaccination drive will start on January 16.”

This day marks a new dawn as we received the first consignment of 54,000 doses Covishield vaccine from SII,Pune. I join the nation in thanking Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi and our brilliant scientists for delivering the Covid vaccine in record time.Vaccination starts on 16 Jan. pic.twitter.com/ABK0EdIJwX — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 13, 2021

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for timely distribution of the vaccines across the country and especially in Manipur and other Northeastern states.

Singh further stated that the state has 39,991 health workers who will receive the vaccine at 246 dedicated centres in phases.