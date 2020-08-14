Manipur Speaker Accepts Resignation of Paonam Singh

By Pratidin Bureau
In Manipur, the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh has accepted the resignation of Congress MLA Paonam Brojen Singh today. Shri Brojen was elected from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency. With this, the strength of the opposition Congress has now been reduced to 18.
 
Earlier, five Congress MLAs and three BJP MLAs have resigned and the Speaker has disqualified four other MLAs. Now the effective strength of the 60-member House has been reduced to 47.

