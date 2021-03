Just days ahead of Assam Assembly elections, Raijor Dal’s Chief Convener and Secretary Manoj Gogoi has formally joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday in Bokakhat.

As per sources, many workers from All Assam Students Union (AASU) unit have also joined the AGP party.

The members were formally joined the regional party in the residence of AGP’s president Atul Bora.