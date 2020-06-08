Margherita: Protest Erupts Against Suspension of Mining Operations in NE Coalfields

By Pratidin Bureau
The locals of Margherita and a section of officials staged a protest against the suspension of all mining operations in North-Eastern coal-fields, Margherita. The people stage the protest by taking play-cards in hand in front of the Office of the General Manager of Coal India.

The protest has been staged under the aegis of the Greater Margherita residents and the employees of Northeastern coalfields, Coal India Limited, Margherita.

It may be mentioned an order has been issued on June 3 by the general manager of the North-Eastern Coalfields, CIL at Margherita.

The decision on suspension of the mining operations has been approved by the competent authority, the general manager said.

“As per approval of competent authority, all mining operations of North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Limited, Margherita are hereby temporarily suspended” with effect from June 3, 2020, said the order of the North-eastern coalfields, CIL, Margherita.

