Maria Sharapova announces tennis retirement

Former world No. 1 and five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday.

“How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years? I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova wrote in an emotional essay.

She won her Grand Slams before serving a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open. Her current ranking is 373rd.

The Russian tennis star became world number one in 2005 but in 2007 she began her battle with chronic shoulder problems.