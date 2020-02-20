Mariani: Rupjyoti Kurmi Stages Protest Against LPG Price Hike

By Pratidin Bureau
Rupjyoti Kurmi Protest
Congress MLA from Mariani constituency Rupjyoti Kurmi staged a protest at Mariani against the hike in the price of LPG cylinders. The MLA was seen cooking food in the clay stove as a mark of the protest accompanied by women who were shouting slogans against the BJP government.

Protesting against the price hike, the Mariani MLA said that the BJP government has brought the normal life of the common public to a standstill by hiking price in every household commodity including LPG cylinders, essential commodities, electricity bill etc.

The MLA demanded immediate reduction of the price of LPG and essential commodities adding that the saffron party has put the country towards destruction.

