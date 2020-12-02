Mariani: Tension Prevails Again in Assam-Nagaland Border

Tensed situation prevailed again in Assam-Nagaland border at Mariani after the Naga police threatened Assam farmers to death while they went to harvest crops in the paddy field.

The Naga police threatened the farmers that they will be shot dead if they go to harvest crops in the paddy field. The farmers went to Nagajanka Bortolgaon paddy field to harvest crop.

The people of Assam in the border are now disgusted with the terrorism created by the Nagaland police.

Meanwhile, the blockade by the Assam-based organizations on National Highway 702D which connects the commercial town Mariani with Mokokchung still continues.

Mokokchung Deputy Commissioner Limawapang Jamir said that the blockade is still being imposed by Mariani-based organisations in Jorhat district.

However, the Jorhat district administration is asking for the withdrawal of the Nagaland police camp from the disrupted area.

