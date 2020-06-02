Mariani Youth Lynching Case: TAYP, AJYCP Demand Fast Track Court

Members of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYP) and Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) demanded compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to be paid for the family of Debashish Gogoi who was beaten to death at Mariani on Saturday last.

The TAYP and AJYCP staged demonstrations in protest on Monday against the alleged lynching of Debashish Gogoi by workers of Gabroo Purbat tea estate near Mariani in Jorhat district recently.

They also demanded trial of the case by a fast track court.

The organizations also demanded to hang of those found guilty in the beating up of and subsequent death of Debashish.

Both Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi and Assam Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa on Monday visited the house of Debashish at Milgaon, Puthinidi, Mariani and expressed their grief at his death.

Visiting the deceased family, Topon Gogoi said he had spoken to state chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the setting up of a fast track court to try the case.

Meanwhile, police detained three more persons for questioning on Sunday night regarding the incident. Altogether five have been arrested who are all workers of the tea estate and have been sent to three days police remand.