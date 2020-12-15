Top StoriesRegional

Maruti Suzuki Dealer’s Licence Cancelled For Selling Refurbished Cars

By Pratidin Bureau
The trade licence of a Maruti Suzuki India’s Guwahati dealer was cancelled by the Assam Transport Department for allegations on sale of refurbished vehicles.

“As per instructions of Commissioner Adil Khan, a team of Transport Department, comprising vehicle inspectors and other officials, conducted a sudden raid of the Khanapara showroom of Poddar Car World in Guwahati. In the raid, we found lot of anomalies,” The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Kamrup Metropolitan, Gautam Das told PTI.

According to the report one of the DTO inspectors checked a vehicle that was old and sold after repainting based on a complaint received by a person against the dealer filed at the DTO’s office.

“During questioning, Poddar Car World officials accepted that the vehicle is an old one and claimed it was sold accidentally. Not convinced with their logic, we have cancelled their trade licence and trade certificate with immediate effect,” Das added.

As per the report a technical probe has been initiated and the dealer cannot sell vehicles till the investigation is complete.

