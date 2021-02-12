Top StoriesSports

Mary Kom To Make Competitive Comeback In Spanish Tourney

By Pratidin Bureau
Mary Kom
53

Indian boxing veteran MC Mary Kom will be back in action next month after almost a year at Boxam International Tournament in Spain which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 7, 2021.

The 37-year-old Olympic bronze medallist was last seen at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan last year in March.

Mary Kom will be accompanied by eight other Indian boxers including Manish Kaushik, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani.

Related News

Assam Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Chirang

11 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion, PM Modi Condoles

China Bans BBC World News

Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Lakhimpur

It may be noted that the six-time world champion and joined the national camp in Bengaluru only last month after recovering from dengue.

You might also like
Top Stories

CM Sonowal Orders Probe Into SI Paper Leak

Regional

Darrang’s DTO Dipanjali Borah to be arrested soon

National

Sardar Patel banned RSS, claims Congress

Business

7.41 lakh crore GST collection in nine months

National

Jharkhand CM Isolates Himself after Minister, MLA test COVID-19 +

Regional

SI Exam: Sonowal Assures Justice to Meritorious Students

Comments
Loading...