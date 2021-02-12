Mary Kom To Make Competitive Comeback In Spanish Tourney

Indian boxing veteran MC Mary Kom will be back in action next month after almost a year at Boxam International Tournament in Spain which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 7, 2021.

The 37-year-old Olympic bronze medallist was last seen at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan last year in March.

Mary Kom will be accompanied by eight other Indian boxers including Manish Kaushik, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani.

It may be noted that the six-time world champion and joined the national camp in Bengaluru only last month after recovering from dengue.