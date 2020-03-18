Massive Anomalies Reported in Midday Meal Workers Association

The All Assam Mid-day meal Cook and Helpers Association alleged that the association’s Adviser Trishna Nath has done massive anomalies along with the President of Durniti Birodhi Yuba Mancha Dharmakanta Gogoi.

The association alleged that both Nath and Gogoi took money from the people in the name of providing jobs. “Trishna Nath even introduced Gogoi as her husband, sometimes brother and sometimes as Sir and lured the people by telling that they will provide jobs to them,” the association alleged.

They further alleged that the scam is highest in Dhemaji. Both Nath and Gogoi have looted around 21lakhs from the people from Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Majuli, and other districts in the name of providing jobs to the people.

Moreover, Trishna Nath and Dharmakanta Gogoi have taken the names of Ministers like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Atul Bora, and other higher-level officers and said that they will provide tractors, power-tillers, e-rickshaws to the unemployed and took money from them.

The association further stated that Nath and Gogoi have collected Rs. 6500 from each person in the name of providing 38 e-rickshaws, Rs. 40,000-90,000 in the name of providing tractors to the people.