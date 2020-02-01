Massive fire blazed out at Silapathar

A devastating fire has taken place at the Kulajan region in Silapathar on Saturday evening around 3.30 pm, where the house of Tulnath Kuli had completely gutted down into the fire.

It has been alleged by the local residents that miscreants had burnt his house due to some personal issues.

Due to the fire, his house along with lots of properties had completely gutted down to ashes. Kuli was a auto-rickshaw driver who was running his family by earning from the rickshaw only.

Moreover, the locals had tried to control the fire but it was all in vain.