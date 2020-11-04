Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad, Many Evacuated

A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad on Tuesday.

Several houses were gutted in the fire. Police and fire tenders have reached the spot and evacuated many people residing in the area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet but our priority is to bring the situation under control at the soonest. Many slums have been destroyed in the fire. We have rescued many people and they have been taken to a safe place. We received a call at around 10:00 pm (Tuesday) following which the team of UP Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot,” said Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.