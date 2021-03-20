Massive Load Shedding Resumes In Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) announced indefinite load shedding in the state starting from Saturday.

The decision has been taken based on NEEPCO’s move to regulate the power supply to Meghalaya from March 20 if Rs 504.41 crore dues are not cleared

“In view of the power regulation imposed by NEEPCO, the MePDCL is compelled to resort to load shedding with effect from 00:00 Hours of 20th March, 2021,” the power distribution company said in a notification.

The Union Power Ministry had sanctioned a loan of Rs 1,345.72 crore has to clear the dues. However, MePDCL has failed to pay the dues.

Load shedding schedule in Meghalaya: