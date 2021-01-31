Me-Dam-Me-Phi Observed Across Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
The Ahom community across Assam is observing the festival of Me-Dam-Me-Phi on Sunday by offering prayers to the forefathers and ancestors. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is observed on January 31 every year.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will take part in the Me-Dam-Me-Phi ceremony in Sadiya today. Minister Himinta Biswa Sarma also attended the auspicious occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi in Sivasagar. The minister also participated in the festive rituals.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi is the worship of the ancestors among the Ahoms. Literally, ‘Me’ means offerings, ‘Dam’ means the ancestors and ‘Phi’ means God.

Similarly, there have been reports of celebrations of the festival in Golaghat, Gohpur, Kamprup, Bihpuria, Naharkatia.

