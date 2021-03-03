Meeting On Anti-COVID Measures During Polls In Guwahati

A meeting was held on Wednesday in Guwahati to review the measures to be undertaken by the health department in the Kamrup Metro district for COVID-19 in the upcoming assembly elections.

Elections for the four assembly constituencies in the district – Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, and Gauhati West will be held on April 6 across 1707 polling stations.

During the meeting, various measures were taken to create awareness among the election officials about the need to take anti-COVID drugs along with distribution of leaflets and banners at training centres and through audio-visual broadcasting.

Electoral officials have been trained on the precautions and immunisations required for COVID-19 in training centers and polling stations for the disposal of bio-medical waste. It is decided to sanitise with 1 per cent sodium hypochloride mixture. Particular emphasis was placed on proper disposal of bio-medical waste management at polling stations.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu and was attended by representatives of District Administration, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Health Department.