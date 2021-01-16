Meghalaya: 27K Health workers To Get Vaccinated on 1st Phase

27,000 health workers would be vaccinated in both public and private sectors in Meghalaya in the first phase of the vaccine rollout on Saturday. A total of 1600 vaccinators have been trained for the vaccination drive who will carry out the inoculation programme across the state along with the rest of the country.

State health minister AL Hek said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will flag off the vaccination process which will be held across 10 centres including NEIGRIHMS, Mawphlang CHC, Nongstein Civil Hospital, Sutnga CHC (East Jaintia Hills), Williamnagar Civil Hospital (East Garo hills), Holy Cross Hospital (West Garo Hills), Ampati Civil Hospital (South Garo Hills), Resulbelpara CHC (North Garo Hills), Jowai Civil Hospital and Umsing CHC.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Meghalaya, Sampath Kumar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the stakeholders on the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Saturday at NEIGRIHMS.”

The frontline workers, including police and municipal workers, will be vaccinated and in the third phase, those aged 50 and above and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities would receive the vaccination after the first phase.