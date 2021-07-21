Meghalaya: 4 HNLC Rebels Arrested In IED Blast Case

Four suspected overground workers of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) were arrested for their alleged involvement n the IED blast at the Khliehriat Police Reserve in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

The blast took place on July 14 where a havildar was also injured.

“East Jaintia Hills District Police has arrested four HNLC overground workers who were involved in the IED explosion at Police Reserve in East Jaintia Hills District,” G. K. langrai, Asstt Inspector General of Police (AIGP) said in a statement.

“On the intervening night of July 13 and 14 they triggered the explosion which resulted in minor damage of a police building and injuring one police personnel,” AIGP langrai added.

An Investigation in the matter is still in progress and lookout for others involved is on, police said.

On Wednesday, two suspected HNLC rebles were arrested in connection to the case.