Meghalaya: Classes 6-12 To Reopen From Feb 8

The Meghalaya government has recommended complete re-opening of Classes 6-12 from February 8 across the state.

The Education department issued a notification on Friday, stating, the decision for re-opening of schools including JNVs is to complete the courses, plan and prepare for the Board examination which would be held in the coming months.

For classes 1-5, the department has instructed for partial opening in Shillong, Jowai and Tura only for for consultations, submission of assignments and discussions with teachers, however, has recommended for full openings in the rural areas.

Keeping in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the department has issued a series of SOPs and protocols.



.

