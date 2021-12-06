NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Demands to Repeal AFSPA

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday demanded to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) amid outrage over the killing of civilians by Armed Forces saying that he will personally take up the demand with Amit Shah.

Conrad Sangma in a tweet said, “AFSPA should be repealed.”

The Meghalaya CM said that he will personally take the matter to repeal AFSPA with Amit Shah. “Coalition is a different issue, matters like these are a different issue,” said Sangma.

“We as a party and as an individual feel it should be repealed. My father had the same stand too,” said Sangma.

Conrad Sangma went on to state that incidents like the one which happened in Nagaland’s Mon showed that such laws do not have a place in society today. Sangma claimed that at times, AFSPA is tried to justify speaking on law and order and that it must go, reported India Today.

