Meghalaya Congress MLA Azad Zaman Passes Away

Congress MLA of Rajawala Assembly constituency No. 48 of Meghalaya, Dr. Azad Zaman, has died on Thursday morning due to a heart attack.

As per sources, the MLA died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday around 2 am. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has caused deep grief in the Rajwala community as well as in the western Garo Hills district and Chuburia state. It is learned that the Meghalaya Chief Minister and former Chief Minister will be visiting his residence shortly.