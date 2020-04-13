Meghalaya extends lockdown to April 30

Meghalaya extends lockdown to April 30
Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Government has decided to extend the lockdown till the end of the month. The Meghalaya cabinet on Monday approved the decision to extend the lockdown till April 30.

However, private transportation will be allowed to resume from April 15 and the government has also decided to allow the reopening of weekly markets in rural areas.

Meghalaya Minister Prestone Tynsong said that after discussing the national lockdown that expires on Tuesday, the State cabinet decided to extend the lockdown till April 30.

