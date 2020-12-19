Meghalaya: Garo Miscreants Destroy Business Establishments of Assamese

By Pratidin Bureau
A tensed situation prevailed at South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya after some Garo miscreants assaulted Assamese businessmen on Saturday.

The miscreants destroyed the several markets, shops owned by the Assamese businessmen and chased them away from South West Garo Hills district.

After the incident took place, all the locals of Garo Hills come towards in the support of businessmen.

Following the incident the houses of the miscreants were set on fire by the locals who were in support of the businessmen.

It may be stated that Garo people get daily necessities from Assam. People will face food crisis if vegetables would be stopped importing from Assam.

