Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya Govt Slashes Liquor Prices

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
69

After Assam, the Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on liquor by 2.5 percent as well as do away with the 25 per cent lifting charges.

The price of liquor in Meghalaya will be cheaper from now on after the reduced VAT and removal of the 25 per cent lifting charges.

This was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday.

Related News

Meghalaya To Spend Rs 1.45 Cr Annually To Reimburse AIS…

RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav Arrives In Guwahati

Existing COVID Guidelines To Remain In Force Till March 31:…

Yusuf Pathan Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media, said that the cabinet has approved the reduction of VAT for various brands of liquor by bringing it down from 40 per cent to 37.5 per cent.

The 25 per cent lift charges has been done away with and the earlier rate of Rs 2 will come into effect as the lifting charges, he further informed.

You might also like
Sports

Guwahati to host International Women’s Cricket match series

Top Stories

Sonowal Govt Completes 4 years Today

Sports

Social Media abuzz with ball-tampering claims

National

Superstar Salman Khan Turns 54 Today

Regional

Barpeta: COVID care centre set up for treatment of cops

Regional

WATCH | Driver drags policeman on the bonnet of his vehicle

Comments
Loading...