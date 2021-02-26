Meghalaya Govt Slashes Liquor Prices

After Assam, the Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on liquor by 2.5 percent as well as do away with the 25 per cent lifting charges.

The price of liquor in Meghalaya will be cheaper from now on after the reduced VAT and removal of the 25 per cent lifting charges.

This was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media, said that the cabinet has approved the reduction of VAT for various brands of liquor by bringing it down from 40 per cent to 37.5 per cent.

The 25 per cent lift charges has been done away with and the earlier rate of Rs 2 will come into effect as the lifting charges, he further informed.