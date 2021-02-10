Meghalaya Health Workers Reluctant To Take COVID Jabs

Amidst the COVID-19 vaccination rollout across India, frontline health workers in Meghalaya are reluctant to take the vaccine jobs.

According to PTI, only 27 per cent of the 33,000 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

Health Services Director Aman War was quoted saying in the report, “Only 9,017 of the 33,185 COVID-19 beneficiaries in the state have taken the shots, and none has reported any adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI),” adding many of the health officials “have fallen prey to rumour mills”.

In its first batch of vaccine doses, Meghalaya received 35,000 Covishield shots.

Furthermore, the COWIN portal showed that more than 50 per cent health officials registered on the app in ten out of eleven districts failed to turn up for the inoculation drive.