Meghalaya MLA David Nongrum Passes Away

Sitting Congress MLA of Meghalaya David Nongrum passed away on Tuesday in Shillong.

The 43-year old Congress legislator suffered a cardiac arrest and was brought dead to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

Chief  Minister Conrad Sangma condoled the demise of the two time MLA and said in a tweet, “Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Sh. David Nongrum, Hon’ble MLA from Meghalaya. He was a young, dynamic and vocal leader who executed an impactful tenure. My heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace”.

Nongrum contested from Mawryngkneng constituency in 2018. He is also the son of former Meghalaya Assembly Charles Pyngrope.

