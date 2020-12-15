Meghalaya: Night Curfew Extended Till Dec 22

The night curfew in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya has been extended to December 22 to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In continuation with the earlier order, night curfew under Section 144 Cr PC (read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020) has been extended in the entire West district to December 22, said an order.

The curfew will be in force between 10:00 pm to 5:00 am every day.

However, this order will not be applicable to medical teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, MeECL, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, Police and Armed Forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers, Food and Civil Supply Department, PDS Wholesaler/Dealer and FCI staff and Tura Municipal Board as stated earlier.

It has also exempted National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Telecom Services, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT Services, NIC, Press, Print and Electronic Media and Wholesale and Retail Pharmacies.

Besides, these services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures, including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of the government in the Health and Family Welfare Department without fail, the order stated.

The order further stated that movement of vehicles carrying essential goods, security forces, medical equipment and shops for the repair of trucks on highways have been allowed during the curfew.

However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.