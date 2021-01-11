Meghalaya: Night Curfew Imposed at East Khasi Hills

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya has imposed a night curfew from Monday (January 11) from 11 pm to 5 am in order to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The night curfew has been imposed from today and shall remain in force till January 17.

However, the order shall be exempted for medical teams and officials on duty for COVID-19. Police, Security and Armed Forces will also be exempted from the order.

The other departments which will be exempted are civil defence and Home Guard volunteers, wholesale and retail pharmacies, Fire & Emergency service, MeECL, NEEPCO and Power Grid, FCI vehicles, Officials and staff of corona care centers, press personnel, Information, and Public Relations Department, Shillong Municipal Board and Telecom Service.