Meghalaya Registers 111 New Cases of COVID-19

Meghalaya reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 6,820 while the death toll touched 59 after another person succumbed to the disease, said a health department official.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 72 fresh cases, Health Services director Aman War said.



Ri Bhoi accounted for 19 new cases, followed by East Jaintia Hills at 10, East Garo Hills at six, and West Garo Hills District at two. One each was recorded in South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills, War explained.



Altogether 98 patients have been cured of the disease on Monday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,491.



Meghalaya currently has 2,270 active cases.



As many as 1.6 lakh samples have been sent for COVID- 19 examinations so far, War said.