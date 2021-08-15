Meghalaya: ‘Total Curfew’ In Shillong; Internet, SMS Services Suspended In 4 Districts

In view of the violence that place in Shillong today, the state government has imposed a ‘total curfew’ from 8 pm.

The order shall remain in force till 5 am of August 17, 2021 or till further orders.

The areas affected are –

Whole of Municipal Area Whole of Cantonment Area All areas under Mawlai Block including Census Towns All areas under Mawpat Block including Census Towns Areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong, Siejiong

During this period, public movement is prohibited. Shops, Offices, Business establishments, and all educational institutions will also remain closed.

The order also stated that gatherings, public meetings or rallies cannot be held during the period.

Earlier today, reports of vandalism and arsom were making rounds on social media. The state government also suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours starting from 6 pm in four districts.

The four districts are – East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi Districts.