NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: ‘Total Curfew’ In Shillong; Internet, SMS Services Suspended In 4 Districts

By Pratidin Bureau

In view of the violence that place in Shillong today, the state government has imposed a ‘total curfew’ from 8 pm.

The order shall remain in force till 5 am of August 17, 2021 or till further orders.

The areas affected are –

Related News

Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani Leaves Country After Taliban…

NE State Capitals To Be Linked By Railways Soon: PM Modi

BSF Hoists Tricolor For The First Time At Remote Nasal Base…

Belgium’s Iconic ‘Radhadesh’ Building…

  1. Whole of Municipal Area
  2. Whole of Cantonment Area
  3. All areas under Mawlai Block including Census Towns
  4. All areas under Mawpat Block including Census Towns
  5. Areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong
  6. Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong, Siejiong

During this period, public movement is prohibited. Shops, Offices, Business establishments, and all educational institutions will also remain closed.

The order also stated that gatherings, public meetings or rallies cannot be held during the period.

Earlier today, reports of vandalism and arsom were making rounds on social media. The state government also suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours starting from 6 pm in four districts.

The four districts are – East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi Districts.

Also Read: NE State Capitals To Be Linked By Railways Soon: PM Modi
You might also like
Assam

Assam COVID-19 cases cross 70,000-mark

Assam

Multiple CBI Raids over Misuse of Funds

Assam

Assam Government issues guidelines for Durga puja

Top Stories

Gauripur: Boy Goes Missing After Slipping Off His Boat

Assam

ANLA Militants arrested in Moran

Assam

Assam: Congress Stage Protests Against BJP’s Policies