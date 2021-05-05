Meghalaya: Total Lockdown Imposed in East Khasi Hills

Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced the imposition of total lockdown in East Khasi Hills (EKH) District from 8 PM till May 10 next in view of the spike in COVID19 positive cases.

The lockdown has been declared as total occupancy of beds in hospitals in Shillong has reached 60 per cent.

Announcing the lockdown in the district, CM Conrad Sangma said that the government had decided that there would be a weekend lockdown in other districts of the state.

Examination scheduled for 6-7 May has been postponed to 11-12 May and a notification will be issued soon by the education department.

All Cabinet ministers have been directed to visit the districts in the state to assess the situation and report back.

Wedding ceremonies that have already been permitted may be held but restricted to family members and numbers will not exceed 50 people. Funerals will be attended by maximum 20 people and with prior permission from concerned officials.

Inter-state movements of people, vehicles have restricted while inter-district movements of persons to and fro EKH district will be restricted too.

All major markets in EKH district will be closed but essential goods will be available through shops in locality, home delivery permitted.

The government will review the situation on Saturday at 12 noon and take the next step.