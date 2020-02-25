Melania to visit Delhi govt school Today

First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura today.
She will interact with students at the school and witness various activities conducted as part of the ‘happiness curriculum’ on Tuesday.
The visit triggered a row between the Delhi government and Centre after Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were dropped from the programme.
US embassy on Sunday said it did not have any objection to the presence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during US First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to a Delhi government school
US embassy stressed that it was not a political event and the intention was to focus on education and students
The clarification came after Delhi government sources had said on Saturday Kejriwal and Sisodia will not attend the event as their names were dropped from the guest list.