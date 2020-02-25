Melania to visit Delhi govt school Today

First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura today.

She will interact with students at the school and witness various activities conducted as part of the ‘happiness curriculum’ on Tuesday.

.@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

The visit triggered a row between the Delhi government and Centre after Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were dropped from the programme.

US embassy on Sunday said it did not have any objection to the presence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during US First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to a Delhi government school

US embassy stressed that it was not a political event and the intention was to focus on education and students

The clarification came after Delhi government sources had said on Saturday Kejriwal and Sisodia will not attend the event as their names were dropped from the guest list.