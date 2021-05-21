MiG-21 jet crash in Punjab, Pilot Killed

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Punjab’s Moga district, officials said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie from Suratgarh when it crashed near a village in Moga, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries.

“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it said.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga. The IAF aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, the air force officials said.

This is the third crash of a MiG-21 aircraft this year. In March, a Group Captain of the IAF was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India, an India Today report said.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF had said, and added that Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident. A court of inquiry was ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

In January, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan. The pilot of the aircraft had ejected safely.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely. There is no loss of life,” the IAF had said.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

