MiG 27 takes to skies one last time

Mikoyan-Gurevich 27 (MiG-27), the fighter aircraft that played a stellar role during the 1999 Kargil War, was decommissioned on Friday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) decommissioned the fighter aircraft after the last squadron of seven planes roared through the skies for the last time.

The IAF squadron which operated the MiG 27 is based in Jodhpur. The fighter aircraft took to skies one last time at the Jodhpur airbase. The fighter aircraft was code-named ‘Bahadur’ by the IAF.

The upgraded MiG 27, because of its survivability, has also participated in numerous national and international exercises. The pilots of the fighter bomber call themselves ‘Swing Wingers’. The MiG 27 was inducted into the IAF fleet in the late 1980s.